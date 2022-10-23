Share:

Over 1,000 Sindh police personnel have departed for the federal capital expecting a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march toward Islamabad.

The Sindh police personnel left for Islamabad via the Shahdadpur railway station.

According to police sources, 900 of the policemen were under training at the Shahdadpur police training college in different departmental courses. All expenses of the Sindh policemen performing their duties in Islamabad would be paid for by the federal government.

All the policemen have been provided with a line allowance of Rs800 per head.

In a press conference on Saturday, the PTI announced that he will announce the date for his much-anticipated long march by Friday.

Addressing a press conference alongside PTI Senator Azam Swathi, the former prime minister said he would announce the date for his ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March (long march) next Thursday or Friday and warned the government against taking steps to stop the march.

In response to a question about backdoor talks, Imran Khan said that he was not expecting any “meaningful result from backchannel talks”. “Political parties always hold backdoor channels talks but I don’t think these ongoing talks will have any meaning outcome,” he added.