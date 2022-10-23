Share:

Resolution moved by former Punjab CM Usman Buzdar, termed ECP’s decision as biased

LAHORE/ PESHAWAR - Amid uproar and chaos created by the Opposition, the Punjab Assembly on Saturday passed a resolution condemning the disqualification of PTI chief Imran Khan by the Election Commission of Pakistan. (ECP)

The resolution, moved by former Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, termed the ECP’s decision as biased, dishonest and tantamount to harming the federation. The resolution said that a decision by the Supreme Court declaring Imran Khan as “Sadiq” and “Ameen” should have been an eye opener for the Election Commission. It also stated that ECP’s decision was against the decisions of the superior judiciary which had declared that ECP was not a court of law. “The Chief Election Commissioner should be immediately removed from his post”, demanded the resolution.

The resolution further reads that, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is the symbol of federation and represents all four provinces. The results of the by-elections held a few days ago proved that now Imran Khan is the symbol of unity and federation of this country. The imported rulers want to exclude Imran Khan from the political arena through Election Commission of Pakistan after the defeat in by-elections because they know they cannot compete with Imran Khan, but this desire will never turn into reality. The resolution further stated that, ECP decision against Imran Khan is a slap on the face 200 million people of Pakistan. This verdict of ECP will be remembered as the darkest chapter in the Pakistan political history. Expressing concern regarding the delay in release of the text of the detailed decision, the resolution said, It is very disturbing and suspicious that the text of the judgment has not been released yet. Apart from this, it is also surprising to learn that signature of one member is missing on the decision.

Therefore, this House rejects this decision. The Assembly sitting was rescheduled to adopt the resolution. The opposition members lodged a strong protest on the Assembly floor as they surrounded the speaker’s dice and chanted slogans against the PTI chairman Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Saturday passed a resolution against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP’s) decision regarding disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan amid opposition uproar. The resolution was moved by Minister for Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash with Deputy Speaker Mahmood Khan in the chair in hurriedly called emergency proceedings which was earlier adjourned till October 24 on Monday. Minister for Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra, Minister for Housing Amjad Ali and Minister for Environment Ishtiaq Urmar spoke in favour of the resolution while the joint opposition staged protest against the speaker dice over his partial attitude for not allowing them to speak. Later, the chair adjourned the assembly proceedings due to lack of quorum pointed out by PTI lawmaker till October 31, at 2p.m. Parliamentary leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sardar Muhammad Yousaf and Sardar Hussain Babak, while talking to media outside the KP Assembly, condemned passing of the resolution against ECP, terming it an illegal and unconstitutional act of the provincial assembly. The joint opposition also condemned the partial attitude of Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan who is unable to run the KP Assembly according to rules and law, they added.