LAHORE-Rawalpindi basketball team beat Karachi basketball team by 61-57 in the final to clinch the National Basketball Men’s B Grade Championship trophy in Quetta.

Rawalpindi and Karachi also qualified for the A Grade Championship to be held in Islamabad from 15 to 20 November. The Quetta team was awarded the fair play trophy during the ceremony.

Chief guest M Ishaq Jamali, Secretary Sports Balochistan, said that the event was good and more such events would be conducted in Balochistan. “We will make a separate gymnasium in Balochistan for basketball.”

Ghulam Muhammad Khan lauded the performances of Karachi team and handed over Rs 50,000 to the runners-up of the championship. He hoped that Karachi team would now play better basketball in A Grade Championship.