Share:

Protests erupted after the government decided to revoke the risk allowance given to healthcare workers in Sindh, resulting in outpatient departments (OPDs) being shut down. Given that the number of Covid-19 cases are decreasing every single day, it is understandable why this step would be taken but it is important to note that it has not disappeared entirely. We reported 56 cases in the last 24 hours, indicating that there are still areas where it is thriving. So complete revocation might not be the smartest decision and instead, we must focus on a more targeted approach.

When the pandemic took over the world, healthcare workers were on the frontlines of the war against Covid-19. Their exposure to the highly contagious disease warranted a risk allowance through which they could be compensated for the services that they are providing. This was essential and a practice that was followed throughout the world. Now, with Covid-19 cases ebbing, the Sindh government has revoked the additional pay, resulting in protests and sit-ins until the demands of the healthcare workers are met.

The message has been put across to the authorities but unfortunately, the outpatient departments (OPDs) has been forced to be shut down temporarily because of disruption of services. This means that there are multiple patients who need treatment for various diseases but they are not getting them because workers have boycotted OPDs as a whole. At this point, there must be some agreement reached between the authorities and the healthcare workers because the fact of the matter is, there is a dengue epidemic in Pakistan that must be treated. Additionally, Covid-19 is still a disease we are fighting and any neglect on our part will definitely result in another wave.

The least the provincial government can do is opt for a targeted approach in which those that are still on the frontlines of extremely transmissible diseases get risk allowance in recognition of the fact that without their help, the entire country will be in shambles.