Nathiagali - Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Saturday inaugurated five-day camp on the topic of ‘Challenges and threats faced by youth’ in Peshawar University Campus Baragali.

The camp was organised by Natuoz, in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Youth Affairs and Peshawar University’s Department of Philosophy, where students and teachers from higher education institutions across the country participated.

Addressing the opening session of the camp, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said that the provincial government apart from imparting a sense of Pakistani national unity and patriotism among the youth also taking necessary steps to highlight their capabilities. In this regard, he claimed that the role of provincial government has emerged for the first time, for which efforts of the KP Directorate of Youth Affairs and other related institutions and youth organisations deserve tribute.

Speaking on the theme of the camp, he urged the students to always consider life’s difficulties as a challenge, and advised while overcoming the troubles don’t criticise others and focus on your goal and how to achieve it.

Referring to the last sermon of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), he said that differences of religion, colour, race and society found in the world were petty things and according to the Prophet (PBUH), only a pious and honourable person had the advantage over others in the society.

The SACM said that we had no perfection in being born Pashtun, Punjabi, Sindhi, or Balochi, but only our piety and character can make us perfect in life.

He said that all great people of the world were of good character.

and therefore they were superior to others in the community of their societies and nations.