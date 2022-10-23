Share:

There was a time when Lakki Marwat was free of militants. Our people peacefully held sports activities like tournaments and kabaddi matches on a large scale. A crowd of people would come out and enjoy health activities with full zeal and passion. Police were fearlessly patrolling for sustainable peace in the district. The only challenge was personal foes and drug dealers. In short, a peaceful environment prevailed in the district and people were happy with that.

However, now a group of militants has come out and has attacked some cops in various regions and also has bombed some police stations including Dara Tang, the main city police station etc. As a result of these attacks, some cops’ martyrdom has been reported. Some other minor incidents including the robbery of two or three vehicles have been reported by the hands of some unknown suspicious men. Consequently, anarchy has prevailed in our district. People don’t come out of their homes at midnight. Most of them avoid watching tournaments and other healthy activities. Parents fear for their children and don’t allow them to go outside the home. On the other hand, children fear for their parents. I myself live in Islamabad but I am worried about my family, especially my father who is more vulnerable to that environment. It illustrates that the current situation psychologically damages us and we fear that possible danger could come upon us at any time.

To sum up all these questions and disgruntlement, I request from all, primarily MNA, MPAs, social activists, media personnel, to raise their voices and record their peace walk to get the intended purpose which is ultimate peace. In short, we want peace and prosperity in our district where our people live peacefully and women face no hurdle in getting high education.

FAHIM MARWAT,

Lakki Marwat.