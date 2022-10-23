Share:

RAWALPINDI - President Awami Muslim League (AML) and ex-Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday hailed the decision of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa retirement and for not taking further extension.

He expressed his deep concerns over verdict of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) saying it has many flaws. He said that the assembly of Punjab province would be dissolved immediately if the government announced date for general elections. “Islamabad police carried out a raid on my residence in federal capital to arrest me while I was staying in Lal Haveli last night,” he said on Twitter and while talking to media men after inauguration of Rawalpindi Institute of Urology here on Saturday. Addressing the mediamen, former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that the Islamabad police raided at his Islamabad residence at midnight while he was at Lal Haveli.

He said that the whole nation is awaiting Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan’s verdict on NAB amendment ordinance. He said that the decision of elections will be made on roads or on a table, it will be decided before November 30. AML President said that credit of the removal of Pakistan from grey list of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) goes to former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government and all the institutions. He claimed that disqualification of Imran Khan will be given null and void in one hearing of Supreme Court or Islamabad High Court. He said that this verdict is unconstitutional. “People who run away from jails, want Imran Khan to be in the jail,” he said. “The decision of Election Commission of Pakistan to disqualification of PTI Chief Imran Khan had many flaws,” He said that the govt did not deliver in last few months and there was dire need to get rid of this ‘Imported government’.

He said that time has come that Imran Khan will announce date for Long March to Islamabad to send present rulers to their home. He said that in United Kingdom Prime minister resigned in 40 or 44 days after finding unable to control inflation but in Pakistan, present rulers failed to provide any relief to masses and willing to continue their government. He said that PTI held negotiations with Other political parties on one point agenda new and early elections. Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that Punjab and KP assemblies would be dissolved within seconds if we got date Of early elections. Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi and KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan would act on Imran Khan directives if he asked them to dissolve assemblies. He said that he advised Imran Khan to start agitation even if four persons will come on streets.

Sheikh Rashid says police raided his Islamabad residence

Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid has said that Islamabad police raided his Islamabad home in the early hours of Saturday. The police, however, denied conducting any such activity and said the accusation was “not based on facts”. Rashid alleged that the police raided his residence in the capital at 12:30am while he was at Lal Haveli in his Rawalpindi. It is pertinent to mention here that PTI chief Imran Khan, of whom Rashid is a key ally, was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday in the Toshakhana reference, prompting protests and clashes with police in parts of the country. Responding to Rashid’s tweet on Saturday, the Islamabad police said no political leader or worker’s house was raided the past night in either the federal capital or Rawalpindi. The police said that Sheikh Rashid was not part of any protest even. It also warned of taking legal action against what it said was “false statements”.