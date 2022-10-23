Share:

LAHORE -Shabbir Iqbal (Islamabad), Shahid Javed (Lahore Gymkhana) and Matloob Ahmed (Lahore Garrison) emerged as frontrunners in the Rs 3.2 million prize money carrying 41st Punjab Open Golf Championship here at PAF Skyview Golf Course on Saturday.

As far as playing scores go, Shabbir played a round of gross 70 through birdies on holes 1, 9, 11 and 18, an eagle on the 13th hole, nine pars and four disagreeable bogies on holes 2, 12, 14 and 15 which counterbalanced his birdie excellence and he ended up 36 holes with an aggregate score of 138, six under par.

His playing rival, Shahid Javed, also had a score of gross 70 in Saturday’s round made possible by most beneficial five birdies on holes 1, 7, 11, 13 and 14, ten regulation pars and excellence negating bogies on holes 1, 15 and 17. Overall, he achieved an aggregate score of 138, six under par and he stands bracketed with Shabbir at this worthy score.

Matloob managed a sterling score of gross 69 in Saturday’s round and that added to his first-round gross 69, gives him an aggregate of 138, six under par. Out of the 39 other professionals who made the cut and will compete in the final round, Talat Ijaz and M Ashfaq are best placed at a two-round aggregate score of 139, just one stroke behind the three leaders.

Other competitors well placed are A Zahoor at 140, M Shahzad and M Naeem at 141, M Sajjad at 142, Ahmed Baig at 143 and Arif Ali, Raza Ali, Ashiq Hussain and M Alam at 144. The final round will definitely see a battle of capable golfing.

In the Amateur Category, the premier one after two rounds is Salman Jehangir (Lahore Gymkhana). His scores for two rounds are 70 and 73 and an aggregate of 143. In second slot is placed Qasim Ali Khan (Gymkhana) at a score of 147, M Shoaib at 148, Ahmed Jibran and Damil Ataullah at 149.

A highlight of the day was a hole-in-one by Jafal Hussain of Lahore Gymkhana on 6th hole. That will fetch him Rs 100,000, an award announced by Brig Sajid Akram (R), Honorary Secretary, Punjab Golf Association.

At the conclusion of the 41st Punjab Open Golf Championship on Sunday, Air Vice Marshal Tariq Mehmood Ghazi SI(M) will award prizes to the winners at PAF Skyview Golf Course at 1600.

a