HYDERABAD - The Sindhi Language Authority will soon start a one-month training program for the language teachers of the private schools to train them in the skills of teaching Sindhi language. The authority’s spokesman informed here on Saturday that a meeting chaired by the authority’s chairman Dr Ishaq Samejo at his office decided that the private schools’ teachers from the districts of Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur divisions would be imparted training.

The chairman said keeping in view the syllabus a training manual would be prepared for the teachers. He said the authority would also survey the opinion of the teachers who would like to teach Sindhi language, adding the authority would also organize workshops in that regard in the private schools. The Education Department’s officers including Haroon Laghari, Idrees Jatoi, Zulfiqar Bhan and Abdul Karim Asif attended the meeting.