Iftikhar Ahmed and Sham Masood’s responsible batting after initial setbacks helped Pakistan set 160–run target for India in the first Group 2 clash of T20 World Cup at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCC).

India had won the toss and elected to bowl against Pakistan.

Emotions run high for the blockbuster clash between arch rivals in multi-team event in a neutral venue.

Players from both sides have sought to downplay the hype around the match even though tickets sold out within five minutes of going on sale earlier this year.

Teams

Pakistan: 1 Mohammad Rizwan, 2 Babar Azam, 3 Shan Masood, 4 Shadab Khan, 5 Haider Ali, 6 Iftikhar Ahmed, 7 Mohammad Nawaz, 8 Asif Ali, 9 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 10 Naseem Shah, 11 Haris Rauf.

India: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Dinesh Karthik, 7 Axar Patel, 8 R Ashwin, 9 Mohammed Shami, 10 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 11 Arshdeep Singh.