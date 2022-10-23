Share:

At least three persons were killed and five others injured due to collision between a car and trailer in Rahim Yar Khan.

The tragic incident took place at the Motorway M5 Zahir Peer Interchange in Rahim Yar Khan on Sunday.

As a result of the collision between the vehicles, three members of a family in the car died, while five others were injured.

According to Rescue officials, women and children are also among the dead and injured, adding that the injured have been shifted to the hospital for medical assistance.