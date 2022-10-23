Share:

SARGODHA - District Health Department here on Saturday sealed three clinics of quacks. According to official sources, a team headed by Deputy District Officer Health Muhammad Irfan conducted raids at various localities including Chak No 90-SB and Chak No 97-SB and found three quacks- Ali Raza, Talib Hussain and Shahid were running clinics without having drug licence. The deputy district officer sealed the clinics and sent their challans to Punjab Healthcare Commission for further action.