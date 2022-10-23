Share:

The trend of promoting drugs in educational institutions is increasing day by day and the use of other intoxicants including ice among students is also increasing. According to a careful estimate, the number of drug addicts in the country has reached close to one and a half million. The number of heroin users alone is more than 300,000, while 15 percent of people inject drugs. This number includes people from young children to 65 years of age. Pakistan has formal laws to prevent drug addiction. Despite the measures taken, the increase in the number of drug users in Pakistan is alarming.

Hundreds of people die of cancer, hepatitis and other diseases due to its use. While the youth are willing to commit all kinds of crimes to get drugs. Drug peddlers are targeting university and college students to get addicted to drugs. While the drug mafia is able to expand its business due to the incompetence of the police and the administration of educational institutions. This is the reason why the use of drugs among students studying in educational institutions is increasing at an alarming rate. Anti-Narcotics Force and other agencies need to be made active. Many black sheep of the police department are also involved in drug trafficking and are patrons of drug peddlers, while drug peddlers are also patronized by political figures due to which the police do not lay hands on them. There is a need for the top police officials to get the information of the notorious drug dealers and direct the in-charges of all the police stations to bring them to book immediately. There is a need to work on an urgent basis to prevent drugs in educational institutions. The police should ban standing outside all educational institutions, especially during holiday hours.

According to a United Nations report, around 350 million people between the ages of 15 and 64 in the world are addicted to drugs. Unfortunately, this poison of drugs is also licking our society like termites, 22% of rural and 38% urban population of the country are drug addicts. Young boys and girls between the ages of 13 and 25 are most affected by drugs and the more frightening thing is that 50 percent of them are young girls. 55 percent of people in Punjab and 45 percent of other provinces are addicted to drugs and this number is increasing by 5 lakh people every year.

Despite the anti-narcotics force, the increase in drug addiction in educational institutions is a matter of concern. According to a report of American Foreign Policy, 700 people die every day due to drug use in Pakistan. More than 70 thousand people have sacrificed their lives due to terrorism in Pakistan, but every year in Pakistan this three times more deaths are caused by drugs than in Pakistan. The growing trend of drugs in small and large educational institutions in Pakistan is destroying the new generation. Young people adopt drugs as a fashion, while adults and mature people take drugs to get relief from mental stress. Unfortunately, such people in Pakistan. The number of dedicated hospitals for treatment is negligible and the facilities that exist are inadequate.

The government needs to make ANF more diligent in this regard and start a nationwide campaign. At the same time, effective measures should be taken in educational institutions so that diseases like addiction can be eradicated from the country. I hope you will publish this letter.

SAEEDA BATOOL,

Karachi.