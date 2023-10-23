76th Founding Day of AJK to be celebrated tomorrow

The 76th Founding Day of Azad Jammu and Kashmir will be celebrated on Tuesday with a renewed pledge to continue Kashmir freedom struggle till it reaches its logical end.

Special ceremonies will be held in this connection under the auspices of various social, political and other organizations.

On the occasion, speakers will highlight the historic significance of the Founding Day of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Fateha will be offered for the Kashmiri martyrs besides offering special prayers for early success of Jammu and Kashmir freedom movement as well as progress and prosperity of the state of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.