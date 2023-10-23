Monday, October 23, 2023
Akbar Chowk flyover project to be open for traffic in November

Our Staff Reporter
October 23, 2023
LAHORE  -  Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, during a visit to Akbar Chowk flyover project here on Sunday, announced that the facility would be opened for traffic by mid of November. The CM inspected various sections of flyover. One side of the flyover has been completed. Naqvi inspected the construction work on the project and ordered for early completion and restoration of the College Road as well. He ordered for completing the asphalt work on the bridge at the earliest. Commissioner Lahore/DG LDA gave a briefing about the project. The contractor apprised about construction activities and completion of the project. Later, talking to the media, he said all political leaders were being provided security according to the police standards operating procedures (SOPs). Security was also being provided at Zaman Park, he added. The PTI chairman was also provided required security, naqvi said. The caretaker CM said that teachers had been released across Punjab and no one would be allowed to close educational institutions. To engage students in protest demonstrations was inappropriate and wrong, he added. Talks about privatisation of schools is baseless, he said. The CM said that not only he himself but ministers and the chief secretary were also conducting visits.

