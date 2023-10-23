Army chief addresses varsity convocation, says education not option but necessity

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir on Monday emphasised that education is not an option, but a necessity.

The army chief was addressing the inaugural “Masters Convocation Ceremony” at the National University of Sciences & Technology’s (NUST) main campus in Islamabad, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement released here.

Gracing the occasion as the chief guest, the COAS also conferred medals on distinction holders.

While addressing the graduates, Gen Munir extended his heartiest felicitations to graduates, their parents and faculty.

He commended the NUST for developing a conducive ecosystem for teaching and learning – one that nurtures brilliant minds, who are fully poised to serve the nation.

The army chief highlighted that “today is the beginning of a new chapter in students’ lives, which heralds a significant change that demands greater responsibility”.

He emphasised that this newfound responsibility should manifest in their personality and choices in the journey ahead.

The COAS remarked that it was now incumbent upon them to figure out and analyse challenges facing the country and put their intellectual resourcefulness to find their solutions.

Earlier upon arrival at the NUST, COAS Munir was received by the NUST Rector.

The annual convocation week of the NUST commenced on Monday.

Bachelors, Master's and PhD students are receiving degrees during the course of the convocation week.

Degrees are being awarded to over 3,500 graduates from all NUST schools at the main campus in the seven core disciplines.