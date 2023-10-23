Monday, October 23, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Bilawal pays tributes to Nusrat Bhutto on her 12th death anniversary

APP
October 23, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Madar-e-Jamhuriat Begum Nusrat Bhutto was a metaphor of compassion, patience and courage, who never hesitated to sacrifice for the sake of Pakistan’s democracy and the people. According to a press release, he, in his message on the 12th death anniversary of Begum Nusrat Bhutto, paid tribute to her and said that Madare- Jamhuriat was a visionary women leader, who led a historic movement against a dictator to restore political and democratic rights to the people of Pakistan. “After the judicial assassination of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, as long as health allowed her, Begum Bhutto continued to fight for people’s rights and never sat down silently for a single day,” he added.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1697960473.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023