Caretaker CM orders Gujranwala Motorway Link Road completion by Dec 25

Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has set a deadline to open the Gujranwala Motorway Link Road to traffic by December 25.

The chief minister on Sunday visited Gujranwala to inspect the under-construction two-lane road that will link Gujranwala with the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway.

Naqvi directed officials of the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) to expedite the construction work and complete the road as soon as possible.

He also conducted an aerial survey of the entire route, from Benazir Chowk to Wahando.

Later, a meeting was held at the FWO camp office under the chairmanship of the caretaker CM, during which FWO officials briefed him about the project's progress.

The CM was informed that 57 percent of the work on the 15.2-kilometer-long road construction project had been completed, with 80 percent of the earthwork finished on the road under construction from Benazir Chowk to Wahando interchange.

Naqvi stated that the project would be completed by December 25. With its completion, the distance from Gujranwala to Lahore will be reduced to less than 45 minutes.