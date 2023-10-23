Children’s rally expresses solidarity with Palestinians

PESHAWAR - In Peshawar, the innocent children of Peshawar protested and came out on the streets to express solidarity with the people of Palestine here on Sunday.

A large number of children carrying symbolic coffins, expressing solidarity with the people of Palestine protested in front of the Peshawar Press Club. They were chanting slogans against Israel’s brutality by killing innocent Palestinians.

They urged the Muslim Ummah to support the Palestinian people and demanded effective action against Israel.

They also criticised the America government for supporting Israelis’ brutalities by killing innocent Palestinians including minors, teenagers and women.