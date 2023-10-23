CM orders completing civil works by Dec 31

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Agriculture, Food & Drug Authority’s head office on Sunday and inspected finishing work, being carried out at different sections on various floors of the building. He also inspected the equipment purchased for the labs and directed to complete civil work on the building with a high quality. Mohsin Naqvi assigned a deadline to complete 100 per cent work on the whole building by December 31. He also presided over a meeting at the Authority’s Head Office and was given a briefing about matters pertaining to human resource and purchase of machinery. Mohsin Naqvi ordered to constitute a committee under the leadership of Chairman Planning & Development Board. The committee would take prompt steps with regard to resolving affairs of the Authority. Secretary Communication & Works gave a briefing to the CM regarding civil works. Additional Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Secretaries of C&W, Health, Information, Commissioner Lahore, CCPO, Deputy Commissioner and concerned officials were also present.