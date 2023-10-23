Court acquits Ishaq Dar in NAB’s assets reference

An accountability court on Monday acquitted former finance minister Ishaq Dar in assets beyond means reference.

Islamabad accountability court announced its judgment reserved earlier in the NAB reference.

“No evidence of corruption found against Ishaq Dar”, the court said in its verdict.

NAB prosecutor Afzal Qureshi in previous hearing told the court that there was no evidence of corrupt practice against Ishaq Dar in the case.

Judge Mohammad Bashir said the NAB Prosecutor General should submit its reply in writing. “Reply in writing if you have no objection over acquittal of Ishaq Dar and other accused”, judge said.

“We have given our arguments on merit, court could announce its decision,” NAB lawyer said.

Ishaq Dar’s counsel Qazi Misbahul Hassan and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Prosecutor Afzal Qureshi had concluded their arguments in the case in previous hearing.

The court had resumed hearing of the reference against Dar in the light of the Supreme Court’s decision against amendments in the NAB law.

NAB had filed reference against Ishaq Dar, Saeed Ahmed, Naeem Mahmood, and Mansoor Raza Rizvi in 2017.