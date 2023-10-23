Monday, October 23, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Court acquits Ishaq Dar in NAB’s assets reference

Court acquits Ishaq Dar in NAB’s assets reference
Web Desk
2:38 PM | October 23, 2023
National

An accountability court on Monday acquitted former finance minister Ishaq Dar in assets beyond means reference.

Islamabad accountability court announced its judgment reserved earlier in the NAB reference.

“No evidence of corruption found against Ishaq Dar”, the court said in its verdict.

NAB prosecutor Afzal Qureshi in previous hearing told the court that there was no evidence of corrupt practice against Ishaq Dar in the case.

Judge Mohammad Bashir said the NAB Prosecutor General should submit its reply in writing. “Reply in writing if you have no objection over acquittal of Ishaq Dar and other accused”, judge said.

“We have given our arguments on merit, court could announce its decision,” NAB lawyer said.

Ishaq Dar’s counsel Qazi Misbahul Hassan and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Prosecutor Afzal Qureshi had concluded their arguments in the case in previous hearing.

India’s continued oppression root-cause of indigenous freedom movement in IIOJK

The court had resumed hearing of the reference against Dar in the light of the Supreme Court’s decision against amendments in the NAB law.

NAB had filed reference against Ishaq Dar, Saeed Ahmed, Naeem Mahmood, and Mansoor Raza Rizvi in 2017.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1698036908.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023