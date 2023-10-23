DIG suspends, reverts 19 cops for alleged collusion with organised crime

DERABAD-DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razzak Dharejo has demoted and suspended 19 cops posted in 3 districts of the Hyderabad Police Range under charges of their alleged connivance with organized crime.

According to the office orders issued here on Sunday, Sub Inspectors Ayaz Hussain, Muhammad Arif Jarwar, Qurban Ali Qambrani, Mazhar Ali Naich and Assistant Sub Inspectors Muhammad Hassan Vighio and Shahid Chawli were among those suspended and demoted.

“... due to their involvement in patronizing organized crime and collecting extortion from narcotics sellers as per information report pending inquiry into their conduct,” read the 5 separate office orders of suspension and reversion.

The other cops include the constables Dildar Loond, Irfan Ali, Bashir Ahmed Abro, Muhammad Bux Khaskheli, Muhammad Umar Brohi, Najamuddin Panhwar, Karim Bux Nizamani, Daniyal Khanzada, Ahsan Ali, Sheraz Baloch, Altaf Rind and Hamza Barejo. The policemen facing disciplinary action were posted in Jamshoro, Tando Allahyar and Tando Muhammad Khan districts.

They all would be entitled to their pay and allowances during the period of suspension but they would have to attend the district police headquarters on a daily basis.