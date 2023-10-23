Digital learning plays a significant role in today’s era. Digital learning encompasses the use of technologies such as mobile phones, computers, and educational apps that provide vast amounts of information. In the past, people referred to books and dedicated numerous hours to gaining knowledge, but in today’s era, digital learning has taken precedence, particularly in recent years.
During the pandemic, digital learning has had a significant impact. Students and adults alike continued their studies and work through online educational apps, courses, and virtual meetings. Digital learning breaks down the barriers of time and location, allowing us to learn at our own pace and style. Moreover, digital learning has become a remarkable tool in today’s world, empowering individuals to acquire knowledge and skills in a modern and accessible way. It offers flexible and convenient learning experiences and enables connections with others globally to share knowledge and enhance the quality of education.
Digital learning provides not only a wealth of information but also translates our skills and qualifications into employable skills through various websites, apps, and digital tools, enabling freelancing and earning money from our own location. Furthermore, digital learning can be a valuable asset in achieving career goals, opening doors to career growth and advancement. Nowadays, digital learning is the preferred choice for countless individuals because it offers endless opportunities.
SAIMA NAIKBAKHT,
Turbat.