Monday, October 23, 2023
Digital learning

October 23, 2023
Opinions, Letters

Digital learning plays a signif­icant role in today’s era. Dig­ital learning encompasses the use of technologies such as mo­bile phones, computers, and ed­ucational apps that provide vast amounts of information. In the past, people referred to books and dedicated numerous hours to gaining knowledge, but in to­day’s era, digital learning has taken precedence, particularly in recent years. 

During the pandemic, digi­tal learning has had a signifi­cant impact. Students and adults alike continued their studies and work through online edu­cational apps, courses, and vir­tual meetings. Digital learn­ing breaks down the barriers of time and location, allowing us to learn at our own pace and style. Moreover, digital learning has become a remarkable tool in to­day’s world, empowering indi­viduals to acquire knowledge and skills in a modern and acces­sible way. It offers flexible and convenient learning experienc­es and enables connections with others globally to share knowl­edge and enhance the quality of education. 

Digital learning provides not only a wealth of information but also translates our skills and qualifications into employable skills through various websites, apps, and digital tools, enabling freelancing and earning money from our own location. Further­more, digital learning can be a valuable asset in achieving ca­reer goals, opening doors to ca­reer growth and advancement. Nowadays, digital learning is the preferred choice for countless individuals because it offers end­less opportunities.

SAIMA NAIKBAKHT,

Turbat.

