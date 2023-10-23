Do you want elections on 2017 census, CJP asks Zubairi

Chief Justice (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa on Monday asked Supreme Court Bar Association Abid Zuberi whether he wanted elections on fresh census results or according to 2017 census.

The CJP asked the question while hearing miscellaneous petitions on delay in general elections beyond 90 days.

A three-member bench headed by the CJP and comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan took up the case.

Advocate Zubairi is arguing the case while PTI lawyer Ali Zafar and petitioner Ibadur Rehman are appearing through a video link.

Last week, CJP Isa during hearing of a case related to Pak Arab Refinery's employees had remarked that “difficult cases” will be heard by the top court soon.

The pleas were filed by the Supreme Court Bar Association, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and others to ensure that polls in the country are held within the stipulated time of 90 days as provided in the 1973 Constitution.

As the proceedings began, the CJP asked Advocate Zubairi if a census was a constitutional requirement for general elections. Zuberi replied in the affirmative.

If the 2017 census is not finalised, there will be a difference in the data, CJP Isa said.

“If the current census is not accepted, the elections will be held on the basis of the 2017 census,” Justice Khan said.

“If the current census is annulled, what will be your plea? Will you ask for a census again or ask for elections to be held on the previous one?” asked the CJP.

Advocate Zubairi said that it was not justified to delay the elections on the ground of new census results and demarcation of constituencies afresh.

The CJP said the results of 2017 census were provisional, and not final. If your arguments are accepted, the elections would be delayed further.

Later, the court announced a half an hours break in the proceedings