Experts for innovative methods to control TB

KARACHI - Medical experts at a one-day advocacy and awareness seminar have emphasized the need for innovation to reduce the burden of TB in Pakistan, and discussed the misconceptions around TB Preventive Treatment (TPT) and the standard practices around TPT regimen. The seminar titled as seminar on ‘TB Preventive Treatment’ was arranged by Mercy Corps organization in collaboration with the Communicable Disease Control (CDCSindh), Bridge Consultants Foundation (BCF), and Greenstar Social Marketing (GSM).

Purpose of the event to raise awareness about TPT, its outcomes as well as benefits and sensitize public health professionals, key stakeholders, decision-makers, and private as well as public sector officials that are actively engaged in the fight against TB. As a part of the efforts to end TB in Pakistan, Mercy Corps and its partners are implementing a large-scale TB program, across the country in 120 districts, with the support of the Global Fund. In her remarks, Samreen Ashraf Qureshi, Deputy Directory CDC III, Sindh praised the efforts of Mercy Corps Pakistan and its partners in rolling out the TPT programme across the country.

After the opening remarks, Dr. Adeel Tahir, Senior Program Manager, Mercy Corps shed light on the background and objectives of the seminar. Syed Saleem Hasan Kazmi, Senior Provincial Program Officer, CDC TB Sindh gave a comprehensive briefing on the topic of ‘Burden of TB (Global Vs Pakistan), Programmatic Management of TPT’. During the panel discussion, Dr. Sharaf Ali Shah, CEO, BCF, Dr. Zulfiqar Dharejo, Deputy Director General, CDC Sindh and Dr. Shaheena Qayyum, Program Manager, BCF emphasized the need for innovation to reduce the burden of TB in Pakistan, and discussed the misconceptions around TPT and the standard practices around TPT regimen.