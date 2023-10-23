Faisalabad, Islamabad win Basketball C’ship Grade A matches 

LAHORE - Defending champions Fais­alabad, Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar won their matches in the opening day of the Inter Division Nation­al Basketball Championship Grade A at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad. The first match of day one saw Faisalabad Division beating Karachi Division by 50-39. M Usman Abbas scored 13 points and Hassan Bhatti 10 while Anas Asher scored 11 points for Karachi division. In the second match, Pesha­war defeated Gujranwala by 80-63 points, thanks to Ab­dul Wahab, who scored 37 points. In the third match, Lahore routed Rawalpindi 78-61. The day concluded with Islamabad team out­pacing Hazara 70-54.