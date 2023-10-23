Monday, October 23, 2023
Four brick kilns sealed over smog

Our Staff Reporter
October 23, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

KHANEWAL  -  A team of Environment Department here on Sunday raided and sealed four brick kilns and imposed Rs 2,00,000 fine on two kilns over violation of zig-zag technology.

The Anti-Smog Squad of Environment Department raided in Kabirwala and Makhdoom Pur areas and inspected brick kilns near motorway and sealed them.

Assistant Director Environment Sarfraz Anjum said that the provincial government had issued strict action against industrial units and brick kilns causing smog and the departmental team were ensuing inspection and raids on daily basis. 

He informed that about 18 brick kilns were sealed and Rs 6,000,000 fine was imposed besides getting registered the cases against the brick kiln owners. Since 1st of August, 82 notices have been served to them, he added.

Our Staff Reporter

