Gas prices likely to see upto 193pc hike

ISLAMABAD-The Petroleum Division has sought the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet nod for enhancing the fixed charges of non-protected gas consumers to Rs2,000/month alongwith tariff hike of upto 193 percent and anticipated that keeping the prices unchanged will result in shortfall of Rs395 billion for the Sui Companies.

In a summary which is likely to be discussed in the ECC meeting scheduled for today (Monday), the Petroleum Division has said that the revision of gas prices, as per the OGRA determination was due on July 1, 2023, was not done which has resulted in revenues shortfall of Rs46 billion for the period July to September, 2023 and, in case of inaction, will reach to Rs395 billion by June 2024.

Inaction until June 2024 will result in revenue short fall of Rs185 billion on natural gas only and the diversion of RLNG will result in deficit of Rs210 billion, official documents available with The Nation reveals.

Since 2013-14, the consumer gas prices have not been adequately revised consistent with OGRA’s determination, which has resulted in accumulation of revenue shortfall/ tariff differential amounting to Rs878 billion as of June 2023, the documents reveals. The total Petroleum Sector circular debt is approximately Rs2,100 billion (excluding late payment surcharge), said the documents.

To stop the accumulation of petroleum sector circular debt, the Petroleum Division has proposed a hike of 3,900 percent in fixed monthly gas charges for the poorest protected consumers and upto 193.33 percent in gas tariff for various categories of consumers. For non-protected gas consumers using from 0.25hm3 to 1.5hm3, a hike of Rs540/month or 117.39 percent has been proposed in monthly fixed charges taking it from the existing Rs460/month to Rs1,000/month. For non-protected gas consumers using from 2hm3 and above, an increase of Rs1,540/month or 334.78 percent has been proposed in fixed monthly charges.

The Petroleum Division has proposed a hike from 29 percent to 172 percent for domestic gas consumers, upto 193.33 percent for industries and a hike of 143 percent has been proposed for CNG sector, the documents reveals. Although, no revision in gas prices has been recommended for the four slabs of protected consumers, utilising upto 0.25 hm3, 0.5hm3, 0.6hm3 and 0.9hm3 gas, an increase of 3,900 percent from the existing Rs10/month to Rs400/month in fixed monthly charges has been proposed. A hike of Rs2,595/MMBtu (or 143.77 percent) has been proposed for the supply of gas to CNG stations taking its supply rate from the existing Rs1,805/MMBtu to Rs4,400/MMBtu.

For the non-protected consumers using gas upto 0.25 hm3, a hike Rs100/MMBtu (or 50 percent) has been proposed taking its price from the existing Rs200/MMBtu to Rs300/MMBtu. For the consumers using 0.5hm3 gas, an increase of Rs300/MMBtu (or 100 percent) has been recommended taking the rate from existing Rs300/MMBtu to Rs600/MMBtu. On the consumption of 1hm3, a hike of Rs600/MMBtu (or 150 percent) has been proposed in tariff taking its price from Rs400/MMBtu to Rs1,000/MMBtu; on upto 1.5hm3 consumption, a hike of Rs600/MMBtu (or 100 percent) has been proposed taking its price from Rs600/MMBtu to Rs1,200/MMBtu. For the consumers using upto 2hm3 gas, a hike of Rs800/MMBtu(or 100 percent) has been proposed taking its price from the existing Rs800/MMBtu to Rs1,600/MMBtu. On consumption of upto 3hm3, a hike of Rs1,900/MMBtu (or 172.73 percent) from the existing Rs1,100/MMBtu to Rs3,000/MMBtu, while for the consumers using 4hm3, a raise of Rs1,500/MMBtu (or 75 percent) from the existing Rs2,000/MMBtu to Rs3,500/MMBtu. However, for the consumers using above 4hm3, a hike of only 29.03 percent or Rs900/MMBtu has been proposed, taking its price from Rs3,100/MMBtu to Rs4,000/MMBtu.

For the bulk consumers, a hike of 25 percent or Rs400/MMBtu has been proposed, taking its price from Rs1,600/MMBtu to2,000/MMBtu. For other commercial consumers, the proposed increase of Rs2,250/MMBtu or 136.36 percent has been proposed, taking its price from Rs1,650/MMBtu to Rs3,900/MMBtu.

In fertiliser sector, Engro will continue to get the cheapest gas for its feed stock at Rs200/MMBtu; for Fauji Foundation Bin Qasim Limited, a hike of only Rs70/MMBtu or 13.73 percent has been proposed for feed stock supply which will increase its rate from the existing Rs510/MMBtu to Rs580/MMBtu. A minimal hike of Rs 80/MMBtu (or 5.33 percent) has been proposed in tariff for gas supply for fuel to fertiliser sector, which will take its tariff from Rs1,500/MMBtu to Rs1,580/MMBtu. For cement industry, a hike of Rs2,900/MMBtu (193.33 percent) has been proposed, taking its cost from Rs1,500/MMBtu to Rs4,400/MMBtu. For export Industries, a hike of Rs950/MMBtu (or 86.36 percent) has been proposed which will take its prices from the existing from Rs1,100/MMBtu to Rs2,050/MMBtu. For the non-export industry, the tariff has been increased Rs1,400/MMBtu (or 116.67 percent) from the existing Rs1,200/MMBtu to Rs2,600/MMBtu.

For Liberty Power, an increase of Rs1,484/MMBtu or 61.68 percent, taking its price from Rs2,406/MMBtu to Rs3,890/MMBtu. The gas price of Liberty Power is based on HSFO linked formula and not fixed by the government. Engro Fertilizer Limited (new plant) has a claim of extended period for feed gas concessionary tariff of $0.7/MMBtu due to no non-supply of gas by SNGPL and Sindh High Court has granted stay order to maintain the status quo. For Special Commercial (Roti Tandoor) and for Power (KE, SNPC, EPQL), there will be no change in gas tariff and it will remain at no change Rs697/MMBtu and Rs1,050/MMBtu, respectively.