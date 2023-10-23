Monday, October 23, 2023
Governor holds candlelight vigil to show solidarity with Palestinians

Agencies
October 23, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori held a candlelight vigil on Sunday to show solidarity with the brothers and sisters of Palestine. The Governor House made arrangements and decorated the Gate of Governor House and stage with Palestinian flags. Members of civil society participated in the candlelight vigil event to condemn Israeli brutality against Palestinians. The program was attended by people from all walks of life. Speaking on the occasion, Governor Kamran Tessori said that Pakistan stood shoulder to shoulder with her Palestinian brothers and sisters. He said that the world should take notice of Israeli attacks.

