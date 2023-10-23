Monday, October 23, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

House looted; woman injured on resistance

Staff Reporter
October 23, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD   -  Ten dacoits looted a house in the area of Mamonkanjan police station. A police spokesman said here on Sunday that 10 bandits stormed into the house of Nadeem Sandheela in Chak No.494-GB and took the inmates hostage at gunpoint. They looted 4-tola golden ornaments worth Rs.1 million, Rs.300,000 in cash, a gun and other items and fled by hurling threats of dire consequences if the alarm was raised. Receiving information, the area police headed by DSP Tandlianwala Masood Nazir reached the spot and traced the whereabouts of a dacoit to Chak No.512-GB. The police arrested an accused and started investigations for the arrest of his accomplices, the spokesman said. Meanwhile, robbers shot at and injured a woman, Ayesha Bibi, when she put up resistance during a robbery bid near Heaven Pepsi Cola on Canal Road. The injured woman was shifted to hospital while the Madina Town police started investigations after registering a case, the spokesman added.

Imam-ul-Haq to get married after World Cup 2023 

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1697960473.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023