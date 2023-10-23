IFC goes operational at Hattar SEZ

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) inaugurated an Industrial Facilitation Centre (IFC) at Hattar Special Economic Zone (SEZ) to facilitate industrialists and investors in resolution of their problems.

The IFC was inaugurated by the KP Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Dr Aamir Abdullah, the other day, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

Besides, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) KP-EZDMC Javed Iqbal Khattak, members Board of Director (BoD) and officials of the company, a large number of industrialists and local investors were also present on the occasion.

The purpose of the establishment of the centre is the facilitation of industrialists in getting, electricity and gas connections, water supply, company registration, opening of bank accounts and provision of other services.