Monday, October 23, 2023
Imam-ul-Haq to get married after World Cup 2023 

STAFF REPORT
October 23, 2023
Sports

 LAHORE - Pakistan’s cricket team opener, Imam-ul-Haq, is set to get married to a Nor­wegian girl on November 25 after the ICC World Cup 2023. The wedding fes­tivities will start from No­vember 23 in Lahore, the sources reported on Sun­day. The Qawwali night will also take place on Novem­ber 23, although the name of the performing group has not been revealed yet. The 27-year-old’s Nikkah ceremony is decided to be on November 25 while the date of the Valima recep­tion is scheduled on No­vember 26. The sources further added that Imam will wear a Prince coat at his wedding. 

