Imam-ul-Haq to get married after World Cup 2023 

LAHORE - Pakistan’s cricket team opener, Imam-ul-Haq, is set to get married to a Norwegian girl on November 25 after the ICC World Cup 2023. The wedding festivities will start from November 23 in Lahore, the sources reported on Sunday. The Qawwali night will also take place on November 23, although the name of the performing group has not been revealed yet. The 27-year-old’s Nikkah ceremony is decided to be on November 25 while the date of the Valima reception is scheduled on November 26. The sources further added that Imam will wear a Prince coat at his wedding.