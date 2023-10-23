Imran Khan granted exercise bicycle in Adiala Jail in a written order

Special Court Judge Abul Hasn't Zulqarnain has given a written order to provide exercise bicycle to Former Prime minister Imran Khan at adiala jail.

Sheraz Ranjha, lawyer of Imran Khan along with Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan filed application for providing Bicycle to Imran Khan last week on which Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain has given written order today. Cycle was sent to Adiala Jail last week but Superintendent Adiala Jail wanted written order from the court and denied bicycle entry inside the jail premises.

Special Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain allowed the application in his court at Judicial Complex Islamabad after returning from Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi.

Earlier today Imran Khan and former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi were indicted in Cipher case under official Secret Act, 1923.

Court has ordered prosecution to produce witnesses in the court on October 27th.

While hearing arguments of Sheraz Ranjha, Judge Abul Hasnat said, "We've orderd to break the wall of his cell, we've given him permission to talk to his children and today we've allowed bicycle in the jail, now if you'll ask for teg motorbike, we'll do that as well. Shah Mehmood Qureshi asked for 'charpai' because of back pain, it was also provided to him."

When Sheraz Ranjha told the judge that justice should be seen in all the cases, Judge replied, "I can only talk about cases in my court, freaking of charges was delayed two weeks on the requests of PTI lawyers first on October 9th then again on October 17th."

Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain also told Sheraz Ranjha that, "There's also lack of punctuality from defense lawyers. I get to Adiala Jail around 8:45 am for the hearing and today court had to wait for almost one hour to start the proceedings."

"The heraing takes place in doc which is specified for the accused. We've also asked to arrange the conference room for next hearing and maybe it'll be arranged for next hearing", Judge told Sheraz Ranjha when he asked about whether Imran Khan was behind the mesh today as well.

Judge further added mesh is for the protection of accused so no one can hurt them during the proceedings. These are high profile cases of official secret act and documents are of very sensitive nature.