Imran, Qureshi likely to be indicted in cipher case today

ISLAMABAD - Former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan and his foreign minister and party’s vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi are likely to be inducted in cipher case today.

A special court of judge Abdul Hasnat Zulqurnain will hear the case at Adiala jail, Rawalpindi, and indict the PTI’s top two leaders in the cipher case. On the last hearing, the special court had provided copies of the charge- sheet to the PTI chairman and his foreign minister and fixed October 23 for indictment of both leaders.

In its report, the FIA has termed Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi as central characters in cipher case. The FIA report said the PTI’s top leadership held a secret meeting at Imran Khan’s residence in Bani Gala and decided to use the cipher received by the Foreign Office from Pakistan’s ambassador to US, Dr Asad Majeed, for political milage.

The FIA also mentioned in its report that by using the secret diplomatic cable for political gains PTI leadership caused huge loss to Pakistan’s relationships with the US. The PTI chief had waved a document while addressing to a public rally at Parade ground on March 27 in 2022 and claimed that it was the letter received by Pakistani ambassador from a US diplomat which speaks of a deep-rooted conspiracy to dislodge his government from the power corridor. Following no confidence vote, Imran Khan gave an impression in almost every public rally that US was supporting Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties to throw him out of the rule.

Imran Khan‘s anti-US posture did worked in his favour, but the use of cipher for political stunt caused huge loss to the country.