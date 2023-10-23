India’s continued oppression root-cause of indigenous freedom movement in IIOJK

Peshawar - In world over, the 27th October is observed as black day by people of Kashmir as 76 years ago on this day, India without legal justification, had forcibly occupied the Muslims dominated state of Jummu and Kashmir by depriving its people of all rights, liberties and independence.

The unending repression, human rights’ abuses and organised Indian state terrorism that started from an illegal invasion at Srinagar on October 27, 1947 were further intensified after the fascist Modi government had unlawfully revoked the special status of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on August 5, 2019.

Breaking all records of human rights abuses and war crimes in IIOJK, the India’s apartheid regime had deprived the oppressed Kashmiris of all civil, economic, constitutional and political rights and liberties after abrogating Articles 370 and 35 A on August 5, 2019, thereby holding hostage millions of oppressed Kashmiris at gun point in the held valley where life has become a nightmare for millions of Kashmiris, especially children and women.

“October 27, 1947 and August 5, 2019 are the blackest days in the history of Kashmir as on these days, India had made deep-rooted conspiracy to rob Kashmiris of their history, language and ethno-cultural identity,” said Manzoorul Haq, former ambassador while talking to APP.

He said the Indian occupation forces’ continued oppression, human rights abuses and unleashed terror at IIOJK were one of the root causes of an indigenous freedom movement in the held valley that was virtually turned into the world’s largest jail in modern history.

“India can’t change IIOJK autonomous status unilaterally in the wake of UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions. The Indian government’s illegal acts of August 5, 2019 were neither endorsed by the UNSC nor by any foreign country, and the Hinduvata regime was now repenting after internationalising the Kashmir dispute that put peace in South Asia at stake,” he said.

AH Hilali, former chairman Political Science Department, University of Peshawar, said that strategic stability has been threatened by India as it continues to receive abundant supply of conventional and non conventional weapons that put the peace of South Asia at stake. He said the unprecedented increase in India’s military budget and expenditures in recent years have characterized the global security landscape as grim.

He said that the lukewarm response of the Indian government regarding issues of visas to Pakistani cricket team, journalists and fans for Cricket World Cup magnified the intolerant and prejudice based attitude of the Indian apartheid regime.

Mushtaq Ahmed Shah, Vice Chairman, Jummu and Kashmir Peoples League told the news agency that October 27 was the blackest day in the history of Kashmir. He said people of Azad Kashmir would stage big protest rallies and demonstrations on October 27 to condemn the illegal occupation of IIOJK by India.

“After August 5 illegal actions, Indian occupation forces had killed innocent Kashmiris in fake encounters, put Kashmiri leadership behind bars, imposed clampdown on media and used rape as weapon of war,” he said. Even the mass rituals and funeral of great Kashmiri leader, Syed Ali Gillani was not allowed and his body was forcefully snatched from the bereaved family and buried at night.

Similarly, great Hurriyat leader, Muhammad Yasin Malik was jailed for life in a fake case in a bid to silence his strong voice for Kashmir’s freedom and terrorize other Kashmir leadership.

Despite the brutal killing of freedom fighter Burhan Wani and other Kashmiris leadership in a fake encounter, he said India has failed to suppress the indigenous freedom movement in IIOJK

The Kashmir leader claimed over six million illegal domicile certificates of IIOJK have been provided to Hindus in a bid to bring about demographic change there. He said the gruesome violation of human rights including forced disappearance of over 8,000 innocent Kashmiris, 8,652 unmarked mass graves, imposition of longest curfew on some 10 million unarmed Kashmiris, extra judicial killings and human rights abuses especially against women and children exposed India’s ugly secular face.

Citing media reports, he said that 13 innocent Kashmiris fell to Indian bullets in September last and around 96246 since January 1989 in the occupied territory. The Kashmir leader while referring to the September 2021’s Pakistani dossier said about 8,652 unmarked graves were identified in 89 villages of six districts in the held valley while bodies of 37 Kashmiris burnt alive by Indian forces were beyond recognition.

Since 1989, he said over 96,000 cases of extra judicial killings, around 162,000 cases of arbitrary arrests and torture, over 25,000 pellet guns injuries, 11,250 women raped, 23,000 women widowed and over 108,000 children orphaned by the Indian army.

Mushtaq Ahmed said an excessive use of snipers and cluster ammunitions by India to target innocent Kashmiris along the Line of Control (LoC), use of children and women as human shields by Indian army during encounters and making them sleep at military camps forcing them to dig out minefields and tying youth on military jeeps had testified Modi government’s direct involvement in war crimes and genocide of Kashmiris.

Hussain Khateeb, member All Parties Hurriyat Conference (Gillani Group) said the burning of mosques, houses and shops belonging to Muslims at BJP-led Tripura state by Hindutvta groups of RSS, VHP and Bajrang Dal last year had exposed Modi’s tyranny against minorities. He said mosques in Krishnagar, Dharmangar, Panisagar, Chandrapure were vandalised by the saffron-wearing youth in planned attacks on the Muslims population.

Manzoorul Haq said that the illegal occupation of Kashmir valley by India contravened multiple articles of the 30 fundamental human rights of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) drafted by representatives from all the regions of the world including India on December 10, 1948 and subsequently was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

He said this declaration was applied to all the signatory members of the UN including India and restrained them from all kinds of abuses, exploitation, maltreatment and violence besides violation of any fundamental rights protected in UDHR.

Ejaz Khan, former chairman, International Relations Department, University of Peshawar, said India’s October 27, 1947 and August 5, 2019 illegal acts was a complete violation of international human rights laws including 4th Geneva Convention and UN Security Resolutions.

He said international community should look beyond trade and business interests and step forward with collective action to stop genocide of oppressed Kashmiris besides pressurise Modi government to reverse all its illegal actions of August 5, 2019 and give right of self-determination to them for lasting peace and stability in South Asia.