Ishaq Dar & coaccused acquitted by Accountbility Court on Asset Beyond Means Reference from NAB

Former Finance Minsiter and Senator Ishaq Dar has been acquitted in Asset Beyond Means case along with coaccused by the Accountbility Court Judge M. Bashir here at Accountbility Court on Monday, October 23rd, 2023.

NAB prosecutor Afzal Qureshi was present in the Accountbility Court for the judgement in the morning around 9:00 am. Judge M. Bashir asked NAB Prosecutor to give the court in written form from Prosecutor General NAB that NAB doesn't have enough evidence to prove M. Ishaq dar and coaccused guilty and case must be quashed. Court reserved the judgement till 1 pm.

Accountibility Court previously had reserved the judgment for reference against Ishaq Dar and coaccused on October 17th for October 21st which was then again reserved for today (October 23rd).

When the court started proceedings again at 1:00 pm, Qazi Misbah ul Hassan, lawyer of M. Ishaq Dar and coaccused told the court that, "Incrementing evidence are not sufficient in this reference from the JIT and I.O. of NAB. My client and other coaccused should be exonerated by the court. Appreciation of facts must be done by your order because it was your finding on November 11, 2022."

When Azal Qureshi, Special Prosecutor High Court who's was representing NAB in the case arrived at the Accountbility Court, he presented authorization from Prosecutor General NAB, Syed Ehtesham Qadir Shah which stated ghat Prosecutor General has directed me to make statement for order from this court under section 31- B (II) of National Accountibility Ordinance (NAO) 1999. NAB has no objection against acquital of all the accused persons namely M Ishaq dar, Mansoor Raza Rizvi, Naeem Mehmood and Saeed Ahmed as there is no new evidence against them and previous one is deficient to prove the charge against all the accused persons stated above.

Judge M. Bashir told Prosecutor Afzal Queshi to read the authorization carefully because once I'll sign it, we won't be able change the contents.

Judge M. Bashir also inquired Afzal Qureshi about his health and why is he looking down. Qureshi told the court that I've been really busy these days. I've been overburdened by all the cases.

After the submission of authorization, court reserved the judgment again till 2:00 pm and announced the aquitall of M. Ishaq Dar and coaccused around 2:15 pm.