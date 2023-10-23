KP govt to focus on technical, experimental education

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs, Science, and Information Technology, Dr Najibullah Khan Marwat, said on Sunday that teachers of scientific subjects should focus on technical and experimental education away from traditions.

Through this, the students can enlighten the name of the country and the nation in science and technology, he added. Without the hard work of teachers in educational institutions, students cannot play a significant role in learning science and technology, which are essential for students to acquire in today’s era.

In the current race for technology, it is imperative to give special attention to science and information technology education, he said. He said science and technology education have become the backbone of the economic stability and development of the country.

The minister expressed these views while addressing the ceremony of a two-day capacity-building training workshop for teachers and lecturers of different educational institutions of science subjects at Roots Millennium School Peshawar.

The event was attended by Secretary Science and Information Technology Zakaullah Khattak, Director General Sajjad Hussain Shah, School Principal Tehmina Khalid, workshop participants, teachers, and students in large numbers.

Addressing the ceremony as a special guest, Dr Najibullah Khan Marwat said that teaching is a great and important field that can make any country stand in the ranks of developed countries.

“If teachers can’t deliver education to their students in a real and true sense and have no vision and spirit of purpose in teaching, then there will be no transformation of students, and both money and time will be wasted,” Dr Najibullah Khan said.

He said that teachers who teach science subjects have a greater responsibility than other teachers to use all their skills in teaching their subjects to students properly. It is very important to pay special attention to theory as well as practical.

Dr Najibullah said that the Directorate of Science and Information Technology Khyber is starting some kind of IT skills, entrepreneurship, and other important training programs very soon. He further said that the government is giving technical training to the teachers.

By which the students will surely get the results, along with increasing the capacity of the teachers. He urged the teachers who completed the training workshop that after learning the skills in the workshop, they must convey their benefits to the students in their educational institutions. The students can benefit from the experiences of the teachers, he further added.

At the end of the ceremony, the minister distributed certificates and credentials to the participants who completed the training workshop, while the school principal presented a commemorative shield and a bouquet of flowers to the caretaker provincial minister.