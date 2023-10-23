Man shot dead in Karachi while ‘resisting robbers’

KARACHI-One person was shot dead near Shaheed-i-Milat Underpass in Karachi on Saturday, police said on Sunday.

Police further said it could not be established whether the deceased, identified as Danish, who was riding a bike at the time of his death, was killed on offering resistance to a robbery bid or there was any other reason for his death.

YOUTH KILLED IN TANGWANI

Some men gunned down a 20-year-old youth Shahid Bajkani in Arbab Bajkani village in the jurisdiction of Tangwani police station, interior Sindh and managed to escape while firing into the air. The entire locality was in mourning following the tragic death of the youth. After learning about the incident, police reached the crime scene and shifted the body to hospital. Police said that the incident appeared to be the consequence of an old enmity.

ONE PERSON KILLED IN SHAHDADKOT OVER PROPERTY ISSUE

One person was killed while two others were injured in a clash between a man and his nephews over a piece of land in Shahdadkot, Sindh.

Police said that the parties used rods and axes to inflict maximum damage on each other.

45-year-old Bashir Ahmad Sailro, however, did not survive as he succumbed to his injuries.

The injured namely Ali Raza and Salim were shifted to Civil Hospital Shahdadkot.

SINDH RANGERS DG VISITS NOORIABAD INDUSTRIAL AREA

Director-General (DG) Rangers Sindh Major General Azhar Waqas on Sunday visited the Nooriabad Executive Club of Trade and Industry to meet the business community.

According to Sindh Rangers spokesperson, Major General Waqas was welcomed by the president and the members of the industrial club.

During the meeting with the business community, DG Sindh Rangers said Karachi is the economic hub of the country and the business community has an important role in the country’s development.

He said law and order in Nooriabad and other industrial areas are being further improved to give a sense of security to the business community. Major General Azhar Waqas also issued orders to address the problems of the business community.

Meanwhile, the business community lauded the role of Sindh Rangers in restoring peace in the city.