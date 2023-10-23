Mayor Inaugurates new carpeted road in Qasimabad

HYDERABAD - Mayor of Hyderabad Kashif Ali Shoro has inaugurated the construction work of a new carpeted road from Al Raheem Villas to Suleman Pathan Goth of UC-147 Qasimabad. According to the information provided by the municipal department, a cost of 923.11 million rupees will be spent on the project. Kashif Shoro on the occasion, said that the journey of development will continue following the advice of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and we will continue to lay the net of more development works and provide facilities to the citizens.