METRO Pakistan bags two awards at PSHRM ‘Best Places to Work in Pakistan 2023’

LAHORE-METRO Pakistan has been awarded as one of the ‘Best Places to Work 2023’, for the fourth time, by Engage Consulting, an external independent survey body in collaboration with the Pakistan Society of Human Resource Management (PSHRM), a professional association for HR practitioners, at a ceremony held recently.

METRO has been ranked as the ‘Best Place to Work 2023’ in the ‘Retail Industry’ and ‘Large Sized Organisation’ categories. A total number of 52 awards were given to 39 companies across 18 different industries. The winners are recognised and awarded as Best Places to Work in Pakistan through BPTW Study 2023. Almost 40,000 employees in Pakistan got surveyed anonymously by PSHRM and Engage Consulting.

Sharing her joy, Ms Zahra Hussain – Director Human Resource, METRO Pakistan, said, “METRO is among the best places to work since we started our operations in Pakistan, and has continued to provide best of the best facilities to its employees, staff, and workers. These awards are a key reminder for us to keep our values and commitments of keeping our employees, who are all part of the global METRO family, with satisfaction and joy at work at all times.”

METRO Pakistan is part of METRO AG, a leading international player in wholesale operating with 150,000 people in 35 countries. METRO is a People’s Business where business is built on relationships. METRO’s Global Reach offers exposure to employees along with open, dynamic and challenging work environment that aims at nurturing people’s talents and developing their skills all while impacting millions of customers.