MoU inked between Sargodha and Jhelum gymkhanas

SARGODHA - A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the management of Gymkhana Club Sargodha and Gymkhana Club Jhelum under which the members of both clubs would be able to use each other’s facilities. In this regard, a ceremony was held at Gymkhana Club on Sunday Sargodha in which Deputy Commissioner and President Gymkhana Club Sargodha Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali and Deputy Commissioner and President Gymkhana Club Jhelum Capt (retd) Samiullah Farooq signed the agreement. ADCR Mohsin Salahuddin, Secretary Gymkhana Club Sargodha Ahmed Yar Chadhar and Secretary Gymkhana Club Jhelum Malik Shaar Shahzad and other officials were also present in the ceremony.