Monday, October 23, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

MQM-P organises rally to express solidarity with Palestinians

APP
October 23, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD-The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) organized a rally here on Sunday to express solidarity with Palestinians and to condemn the brutal war mongering of Israel. Speaking on the occasion, the party’s senior deputy convener, Syed Mutafa Kamal, observed that despite all their political differences, the people of Pakistan unflinchingly support their Palestinian brothers and sisters as they face savage attacks by Israel. “The Holy Prophet (PBUH) said Muslims are like one body of a person,” he said to underline the significance of unity among Muslims. He deplored that unarmed Palestinians, even children, women, and elderly persons, were being killed with impunity by Israel as the global community watched with no remorse.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1697960473.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023