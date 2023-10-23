MQM-P organises rally to express solidarity with Palestinians

HYDERABAD-The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) organized a rally here on Sunday to express solidarity with Palestinians and to condemn the brutal war mongering of Israel. Speaking on the occasion, the party’s senior deputy convener, Syed Mutafa Kamal, observed that despite all their political differences, the people of Pakistan unflinchingly support their Palestinian brothers and sisters as they face savage attacks by Israel. “The Holy Prophet (PBUH) said Muslims are like one body of a person,” he said to underline the significance of unity among Muslims. He deplored that unarmed Palestinians, even children, women, and elderly persons, were being killed with impunity by Israel as the global community watched with no remorse.