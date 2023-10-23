Monday, October 23, 2023
Nawaz’s message of reconciliation good omen for national economy: Economist Fiaz

OUR STAFF REPORT
October 23, 2023
LAHORE-Renowned Economic Analyst Faiz ul Haq says former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s message of national reconciliation is a good omen for the national economy.
In a statement, he said that Pakistan is facing the next International Monetary Fund (IMF) review for which Pakistan has to be prepared. He said that the IMF team will visit Pakistan in the first week of the next month, and if there is any kind of deadlock then negative speculations of default will again start. He said that we have to show responsibility in this regard.
Faiz ul Haq informed that the IMF team will decide on three criteria which include structural benchmarks, economic indicators, and economic targets. He said that Pakistan has already lagged far behind the regional and friendly countries in the economic field.

