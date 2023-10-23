Nawaz Sharif arrives at Murree residence amid cheers by PML-N workers

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif arrived at his Murree residence here on Monday.

According to reports, Mian Nawaz Sharif reached his residence at Kashmir Point via Islamabad-Murree Expressway.

The PML-N leader was accorded a warm welcome by local party workers and supporters upon his arrival at Kashmir Point.

Charged party workers, who were chanting slogans of “Nawaz Sharif for prime minister again”, showered flowers on party leader’s car, giving him a rousing welcome.

On Thursday, the Islamabad High Court had granted protective bail to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references till October 24.

The court had barred NAB authorities from arresting Sharif, upon his expected return home on Saturday from four years in self-imposed exile.

Former law minister Azam Nazeer Tarar had said that Sharif had been granted protective bail, under which authorities could not arrest him until he himself appears before a court on Oct 24.

Tarar had said Sharif would follow up appeals against his convictions, in the hope of overturning them and campaigning for the general elections.

Nawaz Sharif was in 2018 convicted on corruption charges, which he denied, in two cases and sentenced to a total of 14 years in prison.

The veteran politician claims he was ousted as prime minister in 2017 by leaders of the powerful military and the judiciary after he fell out with the generals.