Nawaz Sharif committed to bring prosperity for people, says Zubair

ISLAMABAD - Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Muhammad Zubair on Sunday said that Nawaz Sharif is committed to bringing prosperity for the people of Pakistan. Ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has given a candid road map to the nation, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Pakistan had made fast progress under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, he said. “We will launch a massive campaign for the next elections,” he said. The people will vote for Nawaz Sharif on the basis of the historical track record of development works across the country, he hoped. Commenting on the election date, he said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), is an independent institution and it is the duty of the election commission to announce the exact date for general elections.

In reply to a question about the 90-day compulsion period as written in the Constitution, he said ECP has been engaged in the process of delimitation. Now, there is no reason to delay elections, he added. To another question, he said Nawaz Sharif has forgotten everything that has happened in the past. He said Ex PM wants to work with all institutions to alleviate poverty and boost the economy of Pakistan.