Nawaz spends first day with family at Jati Umra after four years

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif enjoyed a sumptuous breakfast with his family members in the serene ambience of his Jati Umra estate on Sunday morning. This occasion marked his first day back home, following a four-year sojourn in the United Kingdom, a period of self-imposed exile.

The gathering was graced by the presence of several close family members including the party president, Shehbaz Sharif, his son Hamza Shehbaz, Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar. The breakfast rendezvous evolved into a heartwarming family get-together, as Mian Nawaz Sharif reconnected with his cherished loved ones, fostering an atmosphere of togetherness and celebration.

Following the breakfast, Nawaz Sharif also met with Hamza Shehbaz’s wife and sisters in Jati Umra while Maryam Nawaz’s daughter Mehra- ul-Nisaa, her son-in-law Raheel Munir and children also met with Nawaz Sharif.

Later in the day, former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, former chief minister Hamza Shehbaz and legal experts Azam Nazir Tarar and Atta Tarar engaged in a crucial meeting with Mian Nawaz Sharif and discussed the legal issues. In the meeting of the leaders with Nawaz Sharif, there was a detailed discussion on the upcoming general elections, Avenfield reference, Al-Azizia Steel Mill reference, Toshakhana case and other important legal matters. The legal experts in this meeting provided a comprehensive update on the ongoing efforts to overturn the sentences imposed in the three legal references. In this connection, it was decided to file appeals against the sentence in the Avenfield reference and the Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference in the Islamabad High Court.

Sources said that appeals against the convictions in both references will also be filed in the Islamabad High Court on Monday. Also, the former prime minister has a pivotal engagement scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday), as he is set to leave for capital, Islamabad in connection with the lingering legal cases against him. Sources said that Nawaz Sharif will also meet important party leaders and legal and constitutional experts in Islamabad.