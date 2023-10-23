NCHR, IOM Pakistan sign MoU to protect human rights of migrants

ISLAMABAD-The National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) and the International Organization for Migration (1OM) Pakistan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here Sunday to strengthen the cooperation and collaboration on initiatives relating to the promotion and protection of the human rights of migrants, especially those in vulnerable situations.

The MoU signifies the commitment of both organizations to prioritize the well-being and human rights of migrants, recognizing that while migration in the context of globalization brings significant opportunities, it is critical to facilitate the safe, orderly, and regular movement of people.

Under the MoU, the NCHR and IOM Pakistan will engage in joint activities aimed at generating evidence and research, improving awareness and outreach and providing policy advice in line with the priorities of the Government of Pakistan. Rabiya Javeria Agha, Chairperson NCHR, highlighted the lack of rights for migrants and the dangerous journeys they undertake and stated, “The Greek migrant’s boat disaster was a heart-wrenching reminder of the risks people take in their desire to seek a better future. She said with over 2,000 lives lost in the Mediterranean this year alone, irregular migration demands our immediate attention. Through collective efforts, we can work towards a safer and more compassionate approach to migration, one that upholds the well-being and dignity of those in search of a better future, she said and added, the recently signed MoU between NCHR and IOM Pakistan will play a crucial role in advancing this goal.

Expressing concerns about the situation of vulnerability and risks faced by migrants, in particular women and children, Mio Sato, Chief of Mission, IOM Pakistan shared that the signing of this MoU came extremely on time, noting the evolving migration trends and the dire need for evidence-based solutions. The NCHR and IOM have been collaborating on various advocacy activities, however, having a formal partnership will allow us to do more within our respective mandates and ensure that our support is targeted towards those most in need, she said.

The cooperation framework and its objectives are overall aligned with the cross-cutting and interdependent guiding principles of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM), which emphasizes ensuring the protection and fulfillment of the human rights of all migrants, regardless of their migration status and across all stages of the migration cycle.

The NCHR is a federal statutory body set up under the NCHR Act XVI of 2012, in accordance with the Paris Principles, and is an independent National Human Rights Institute (NHRI) set up in 2015, with core functions such as legal monitoring, policy advice, knowledge production, and advocacy and awareness.

With 175 member states and a presence in over 100 countries, the IOM is part of the United Nations System as the leading inter-governmental organization in the field of migration and is committed to the principle that humane and orderly migration benefits migrants and society.