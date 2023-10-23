Over 59,000 illegal immigrants repatriated to Afghanistan as deadline nears

QUETTA - The repatriation of illegal foreign nationals to their homeland from different parts of country continues, as only nine days are left for undocumented foreign nationals to leave the country. The government has asked undocumented foreign nationals to leave Pakistan by 1st of next month otherwise law enforcement agencies will take action as per law.

Meanwhile, a total of 59,561 Afghan refugees have, so far been repatriated. This will have a positive impact on the region. The Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees has made appropriate arrangements to facilitate the repatriation of Afghans.

Besides, security officers of Pak Army, police personnel, government administration, traffic police and FC personnel are also actively engaged at the border for safe return of the Afghan nationals.

The voluntarily repatriation of Afghans residing illegally in Pakistan is continuing on daily basis.

According to details, 3382 Afghans returned to their country on Saturday 21 October 2023.

A total of 59,561 Afghan refugees have so far been repatriated. The illegal Afghans living in Pakistan have been given a deadline of 31st October by the government to leave the country and now nine days are left for expiry of this deadline