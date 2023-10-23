Monday, October 23, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Over 59,000 illegal immigrants repatriated to Afghanistan as deadline nears

Over 59,000 illegal immigrants repatriated to Afghanistan as deadline nears
News Desk
October 23, 2023
National, Regional, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA  -  The repatriation of illegal foreign nationals to their homeland from different parts of country continues, as only nine days are left for undocumented foreign nationals to leave the country. The government has asked undocumented foreign nationals to leave Pakistan by 1st of next month otherwise law enforcement agencies will take action as per law.

Meanwhile, a total of 59,561 Afghan refugees have, so far been repatriated. This will have a positive impact on the region. The Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees has made appropriate arrangements to facilitate the repatriation of Afghans.

Besides, security officers of Pak Army, police personnel, government administration, traffic police and FC personnel are also actively engaged at the border for safe return of the Afghan nationals. 

The voluntarily repatriation of Afghans residing illegally in Pakistan is continuing on daily basis.

Imam-ul-Haq to get married after World Cup 2023 

According to details, 3382 Afghans returned to their country on Saturday 21 October 2023. 

A total of 59,561 Afghan refugees have so far been repatriated. The illegal Afghans living in Pakistan have been given a deadline of 31st October by the government to leave the country and now nine days are left for expiry of this deadline

Tags:

News Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1697960473.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023