Pakistan’s Abubakar, Zohaib win titles in 1st Qatar Asian Junior 14&U

LAHORE -Pakistan’s young tennis players Abubakar Talha and Zohaib Afzal Malik have emerged as the cham­pions in both singles and doubles events at the 1st Qatar Asian Ju­nior 14&U Tennis Championship held in Doha, Qatar.

In a thrilling 14&U boys doubles final, Pakistani duo of Abubakar (representingWapda and SA Gar­dens) and Zohaib (SA Gardens) showcased remarkable skill and determination against Kazakh­stan’s Ansar Niyetkaliyev and ZhantoreSanzharuly. The closely contested match lasted over two hours and unfolded with a score of 5-7, 6-3, 11-9. The Kazakhstan pair faced stern resistance from their Pakistani counterparts, tak­ing the first set 7-5.

The Pakistani pair mounted a remarkable comeback, cap­turing the second set 6-3. The decisive showdown occurred in the third set, where both teams displayed exceptional skills. The score remained neck and neck, ranging from 6-6 to 9-9. Howev­er, the Pakistani pair maintained their composure and executed a superior game plan to secure the next two points, ultimately clinching the set in a thrilling su­per tiebreak at 11-9, and the title in stunning fashion.

Zohaib Afzal Malik, a student of LGS Phase V DHA, expressed his gratitude to his coach, Mu­hammad Khalid, and his trainer, Arshad Javed, for their invaluable coaching and training. He also gave credit to Ace Tennis Acad­emy for improving his game and skills that he recently learnt at the academy’s High Performance Camp arranged by Aisam Qureshi with coach Lalu.

He also extended his appre­ciation to his family, sponsors SA Gardens and well-wishers for their support, prayers and best wishes, which he considers essen­tial for his continued progress on the international stage. Zohaib’s determination and commitment drive him to redouble his efforts, aspiring to reach even greater heights in his tennis career.

In the 14&U singles final, Abubakar Talha, a student at FG Abid Majeed School, ex­hibited exceptional prowess against Kazakhstan’s Dias Tu­lepbergenov, securing the title with a score of 6-3, 7-5.

Tennis icon Aisam ul Haq Qureshi expressed his pride, say­ing, “By the grace of Almighty, the Ace Tennis Academy players are not only dominating the national junior tennis circuit but have also begun performing well on the international/Asian junior circuit. I am immensely proud of our players, Abubakar Talha and Zohaib Afzal Malik, for their remarkable victory in the ATF Grade 2 boys 14&U doubles cat­egory in Doha, following Abuba­kar Talha’s singles triumph.”

Aisam continued, “Further­more, Ace Tennis Academy play­ers Bilal Asim, Ahtesham Huma­yun, Shayan Afridi clinched the boys’ singles U-18, U-16, and U-12 titles at the Aitchison Col­lege National Boys event, while Hamza Ali Rizwan secured the boys U-14 doubles title.”

President of the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), Mr. Salim Saiful­lah Khan, extended his heartfelt congratulations to Abubakar Talha and Zohaib Afzal Malik for their outstanding performance that led to their victories in the singles and doubles ATF 14&U categories. He described it as a well-deserved triumph that has brought great honor to the nation.

Now, the tennis community is calling upon the President of the Pakistan Tennis Federation to extend an invitation to these ATF medal winners upon their return and celebrate their achievements in a groundbreaking fashion.