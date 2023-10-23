Monday, October 23, 2023
Pakistan’s coastal areas not to be impacted by VSCS: PMD

Agencies
October 23, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sunday indicated that there will be no impact of the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) over Southwest Arabian Sea in any of the Pakistan’s coastal area. The PMD, which is continuously monitoring the situation said that the Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS) “TEJ” over Southwest Arabian Sea moved further northwestward during last 12 hours, intensified rapidly into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) and now lies cent red around Latitude 12.5 °N and Longitude 55.2 °E at a distance of about 530km south-southeast of Salalah (Oman), 1600km southwest of Gwadar and 1850km southwest of Karachi. Maximum sustained surface winds are 150-160 Km/h gusting 170 Km/h, sea conditions being phenomenal and maximum wave height is 35 feet around the system center. Due to persistent favorable environmental conditions (warm SSTs, low vertical wind shear and strong upper-level outflow), the system would intensify further into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm (ESCS) during the coming hours and keep moving in the northwest direction towards Yemen-Oman coast.

